||Kharas governor holds early Christmas celebration for persons with disabilities

||Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick said people with disabilities are amongst the most vulnerable populations during the current COVID-19 outbreak due to many health, social, environmental barriers.

The governor made these remarks at an early Christmas celebration for people with disabilities here on Wednesday, where 80 people received food hampers worth N.dollars 200 each and a hot meal.

She said those living with disability continue to face discrimination in their communities and urged that more needs to be done in sensitising communities that those living with disability are not less important than those that are not.

“When you are living with disability it does not make you less human or less important at all. The COVID-19 pandemic provides a unique opportunity to for government to build better health system so that they are more inclusive and responsive to the needs and human rights of people experiencing disability in all their diversity,” said Frederick.

She added that governments all over the world are encouraged by the World Health Organisation to shift towards a service delivery system rooted in the communities reaching out and empowering people with disability.

“It is important that people with disabilities are positioned in such a way that they benefit from programme intended for all-inclusive improvement and socio-economic welfare of people with disabilities,” said Frederick.

The event was organised by the Office of the Governor in collaboration with Henimma Investment.

Managing Director of Henimma Investment, Henry Jongwe, said this year was a very hard year for businesses.

‘Like any other business, we were affected by COVID-19, however, it is an entrenched tradition at the company to plough back into the community, particularly people who are ‘differently-abled’, so we just decided to do it,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Angela Nero extended a word of gratitude to the organisers of the event.

“It is very important to us that we are being recognised. We appreciate what the government and the business sector is doing,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency