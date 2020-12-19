||Kharas NamPol calls for compliance during festive season

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Commander for the ||Kharas Region, Commissioner David Indongo, has urged the region’s inhabitants to adhere to the health protocols put in place to help reduce the further spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the festive season.

Since the beginning of December ||Kharas Region has recorded about 350 new COVID-19 cases.

Indongo, in an interview with Nampa on Friday, also urged road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations.

“The force in the region has mounted static roadblocks and will have sporadic roadblocks in some places in the region. Road users should avoid overloading, over speeding or driving while under the influence of alcohol and other substances,” he stressed.

Indongo said the public should avoid unnecessary traveling, specifically to crowed places such as night clubs, bars, funerals, weddings and churches to avoid the further spread of COVID-19.

“The public should at all times cooperate with law enforcement officers to avoid misunderstanding and clashes. Hence law enforcement officers are briefed to be professionals during community engagements where ever they are,” he warned.

Indongo said owners of alcohol outlets are expected to operate within the time stipulated in their liquor licences and closed at 22h00 from Monday to Sunday.

The regional commander warned that non-compliance will strictly be dealt with through fines and penalties as stipulated in the regulations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency