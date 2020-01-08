Kharas records five accidents over festive period

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the ||Kharas Region has recorded five motor vehicle accidents between 24 December 2019 and 07 January 2020.

The Namibian Police Force Detective Chief Inspector, Jesaias Higoam in interview with Nampa on Tuesday said four people were reported to have been slightly injured and one seriously injured in the accidents, while two were fatalities.

During the 2018/2019 festive season NamPol reported 17 motor vehicle accidents with one fatality.

Meanwhile Higoam said the police at Noordoewer are still in search of the relatives of the 34-year-old man that allegedly committed suicide at a local clinic at the settlement on Saturday.

According to the chief inspector the deceased who was identified as Paulus Tutaleni Nghiholwe, allegedly hanged himself with an electrical cord in one of the consulting room around 16h00.

'The man visited the clinic for treatment and when he was injected the nurse told him to rest on the bed in the consulting room and when the nurse came back to check on him he was hanging,' he said.

Higoam said it is difficult to get the relative of the deceased as the man is believed to have traveled from the northern part of the country to come work at the settlement and never visited his family.

'We cannot even locate his identification document to determine where he was born or anything we plea with the public if anyone knows the man or the family to contact the police,' he urged.

