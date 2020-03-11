||Kharas Region Under-20 football team trials this weekend

The town of Keetmanshoop will this Saturday host trials for the Under-20 ||Kharas Regional football team which will represent the region at the 2020 edition of The Namibian Newspaper Cup.

The tournament is slated for 10 to 13 April 2020 and will take place at Oshakati in the Oshana Region.

The trials will be played at the J Ste Stadium on Saturday were 30 players will be elected.

The public relation officer for the 2020 Newspaper cup technical committee, Fritimberus Haman in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said after the 30 players are elected the boys will be going into camp for two weeks ahead the tournament.

'The players will be in camp for two weeks as from 24 April and after that we will choose 20 players that will represent the region,' he said.

Haman said the technical team is likely to use most of the prayers that played last year adding that only six players have fallen out due to their age.

'Six of the players we had last year are older now and cannot participate in the tournament, we will also try and bring in two or three players from the Under-17 regional soccer team, we will take the ones that are above 17 years so they are familiar with the Under-20 team set up and also for them to prepare themselves when they move to the Under-20 regional team,' he added.

The trials will be played by players from all seven constituencies within the region this according to Haman is to give a chance to all the players as the technical teams seeks for new and fresh talent.

About 60 players are expected to partake in the trials on Saturday.

However Haman said there are struggling with transport to get all the players to Keetmanshoop and he called on the different constituencies offices to come on board and assist the players with transportation.

Last year the ||Kharas region won the competition for the first time since its inception.

||Kharas defeated Otjozondjupa 2-1 in the final of last year’s edition of the annual tournament held at Mariental in the Hardap Region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency