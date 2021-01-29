The Khomas Education Directorate this year wishes to avoid accommodating learners in tents, a result of the perennial lack of space in the available classrooms.

In an interview with Nampa, the region’s education director, Paulus Lewin, said annually the ministry finds it difficult to find placement for all learners, especially those leaving Grade 7, as there are fewer secondary schools in the region than primary schools.

He said by the end of the 2020 academic year, at least 1 400 Grade 7 learners could not find spaces in Grade 8 as all secondary schools in the region were full. In addition there are children looking for placements in Grade 1 and those who are transferred from one school to another.

Lewin said the situation makes it difficult to adhere to the 35 learners per class in primary schools and 30 per class in secondary schools, as per their policy.

He however said his office is pushing for all the learners to be accommodated in existing classrooms without erecting tents and has instructed the principals at the 36 secondary schools in the region to divide the number of unplaced learners among each other and find a way to place them in existing classrooms.

“We are trying to accommodate everyone and at times that includes bending our own rules in the interest of the children, but I am not in favour of tents. That would be my last resort. I have not gone that route yet this year and I want to avoid it,” he noted.

He said the ministry is busy constructing additional classrooms at several schools, which he added would take time to complete.

When Nampa visited the director’s office in Windhoek’s central business district on Wednesday, about 40 parents were standing outside, all trying to have their children placed in different grades. At least 20 other parents were found outside the Teachers Resource Centre in Katutura on the same day.

The regional director said most of the parents visiting their offices are those looking for transfers for their children from one school to another or those who have their own preferred schools as opposed to where the children were placed by the regional officials.

Source: Namibia Press Agency