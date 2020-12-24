Khomas law enforcement agencies launch festive season road safety campaign

The Namibian Police Force in the Khomas Region along with the Namibian Defence Force, Windhoek City Police and Namibia Public Passenger Transport Association on Wednesday launched the festive season road safety campaign.

The campaign, which was launched at the Windhoek-Okahandja roadblock, focuses mainly on vehicle road worthiness. Officers also check transport permits in case of public transport vehicles, licence discs and driver’s licences and whether vehicles are overloaded or not.

The campaign focuses on the Khomas Region only.

NamPol’s acting commander for the Khomas Region, Deputy Commissioner Ismael Basson, is in charge of the operation.

“Drivers with invalid licences and licence discs will not be allowed to proceed, we will send them back to Windhoek. It is unfortunate but we need to protect the passengers, the drivers and other road users. We have already sent back five drivers with various issues, including one without a spare tyre,” said Basson.

During the launch, a driver was fined N.dollars 4 000 for allegedly transporting passengers for gain without a public passenger transport permit.

He however claimed that the passengers in his seven-seater vehicle were family members.

Deputy Commissioner Basson said the driver can go to court with all the documents proving that the passengers are family members and the court can nullify the tickets if the explanation provided is sufficient.

Source: Namibia Press Agency