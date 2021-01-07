The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Khomas Region recorded 593 various crimes committed in the region between 30 November 2020 to 27 December 2020, compared 649 cases committed over the same period in the preceding year.

This is contained in a crime report issued to Nampa recently by NamPol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

According to the report, Gender-based violence cases top the list with 202 cases recorded in 2019, from which 36 suspects were arrested, but this figure was reduced to 172 cases in 2020, from which 23 suspects were arrested.

Rape cases were the second highest in December 2019 at 73, from which 37 suspects were arrested, but in 2020 the cases increased to 85, with 50 suspects apprehended. Meanwhile, 64 stock theft cases were recorded in 2019, resulting in 56 suspects being arrested. In 2020, 52 cases of the same offence were recorded, from which 57 suspects were apprehended.

Possession of or dealing in illicit drugs cases were recorded at 54 with 74 suspects arrested in 2019 while in 2020 the same crime saw 36 suspects being arrested from 47 cases during the recent period. The police also recorded 47 cases of fraud in 2019 December but only managed to arrest six suspects. While in 2020, 50 similar cases were recorded and 15 suspects were arrested.

Cases of inquests recorded in 2019 are 40 and 30 in 2020, while 47 culpable homicide cases were also registered with the police and 12 suspects were apprehended in 2019, and 38 similar cases were recorded in 2020 with four suspects arrested.

Attempted murder cases were at 38 and 21 suspects arrested in 2019, while 25 cases were recorded in 2020 and 20 people were arrested. The murder cases for the preceding year stood at 26, with as many suspect arrested, while 2020 25 cases and 19 arrests for the same charge.

There were 28 suicides recorded in 2019, which increased to 40 in 2020, while armed robbery with firearms were recorded at 13 and no one was arrested in 2019 and trend continued in 2020, where 14 cases were recorded and no arrests made.

Source: Namibia Press Agency