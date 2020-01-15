Khomasdal by-election commences sluggishly

By-elections to vote for constituency councilor have kicked off slowly on Wednesday morning in Windhoek Khomasdal constituency with only few voters turning at various polling stations by 8h00 while polling stations opened at 7h00.

Nampa visited about seven polling stations in the Khomasdal constituency and the only polling station that recorded a high number of voters was Augustinum polling station number 102 with only four people voted by 085.

Presiding officer Negumbo Benjamin said, things are going smoothly accept a voter who belong to Windhoek West constituency that wanted to vote in the Khomasdal constituency but he is not eligible to vote in that constituency.

The gentlemen voter card shows that he is from Windhoek West constituency, and we even checked with Electoral Commission head office and it shows that he is from that side. But he left angry, maybe he is going to complain that we refused him to vote, said Benjamin.

Other polling stations where Acacia high School that recorded only one vote by 8h00, Gammams primary school recorded two votes by 7h35, Mao Zedong high school in Otjomuise the presiding officer could not provide the exact number of voters but said they are few those who voted at that time.

The by-elections is necessitated following the resignation of former council Margaret Mensah-Williams and four political parties are viewing for the position which are Swapo, PDM, LPM and SWANU of Namibia.

Source: Namibia Press Agency