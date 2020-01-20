Khomasdal constituency councillor sworn in

Newly-elected councillor of the Khomasdal constituency Samuel Angolo was sworn in on Monday at the Khomas Regional Council Chambers.

Angolo was sworn in by Magistrate Shaatuna Kalla after he won the Khomasdal constituency by-election with 1227 votes from a total of total of 2104 votes cast on 15 January 2020.

He replaces former councillor Margreth Mensah-Williams, who resigned to contest a seat in the National Assembly.

Accepting his role, Angolo thanked the people of Khomasdal for choosing him as their leader, adding that the masses should welcome and support him in effort to bring about development.

I will serve as the Councillor of all the people of Khomasdal, irrespective of their politics, colour, ethnic group, gender, economic or social status, he noted.

Angolo further noted leaders' achievements can never be measured by the quality of speeches they make, but by the vigour they put in resolving to improve the lives of the masses being represented.

