Khorixas councilor concerned over growing number of COVID-19 cases

Khorixas constituency councilor, Sebastiaan !Gobs, has expressed concern over growing number of positive Corona-virus (COVID-19) cases at Khorixas.

In a an recent interview with Nampa, !Gobs said only minimal numbers of residents were observed adhering to COVID-19 regulations and this could have led increase to the spread of the virus in the region.

During the the month of December 2020, 10 positive cases were reported at Khorixas, eight at Opuwo and two at Outjo and Sesfotien respectively. On Saturday 19 December 2020, however, the region recorded a total of new 21 cases, Opuwo recorded 12, Outjo recorded eight new cases while Khorixas recorded one case, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the region to 43 during the month of December 2020.

“I am very concerned about the issue of persons not adhering to the rules and regulations. We as the top management of the region have been preaching about the measures that were put in place since the first two cases were reporter earlier in November 2020. If the residents could have adhered to the regulations, we [would] not have an increase in this cases, especially in our town since none of the cases were experienced or reported at the town during and before the lock-down,” he said.

He added that what is being witness mostly at the towns of the region is that the residents are not wearing face masks properly or not wearing them at all, while the lack of hand washing at some of the local bars is also one of the issues that were brought to the attention of the councilor’s office.

“People must understand that it is our responsibility to make sure we adhere to the rules and regulations that are put in place. Only then can we win this fight against COVID-19,” said !Gobs.

This week, President Hage Geingob strongly warned that should the public fail to adhere to newly announced measures and COVID-19 infection figures are not brought down, he may be left with no option but to introduce a lock-down for seven days.

Source: Namibia Press Agency