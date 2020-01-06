Khorixas entrepreneur donates food items to pensioners and unemployed residents

A total number of ten households of elders and unemployed residents have benefited from food items donated by the upcoming local entrepreneur at Khorixas.

The aim of the donations is to help the needy to get through the month of January, owner of RJ Investments, Richard John Dawids (42) told NAMPA, here today.

January can be a very challenging month considering the unemployment rate and also elders that have finished the pension money during the festive season. I am doing this out of good faith. I believe that plowing back into the community is the right thing to do, he said.

Dawids added that the donation of food items to needy will be an annual thing.

One of the beneficiaries Victoria Nanus (92) said that the only decent meal she has had was during the month of November, as she did not get any donations last year.

As I am sitting here I am very hungry. I am sure God has sent you in the form of an angel to my house. I am very grateful. I was wondering where my next meal would be coming from. God has answered my prayers, she said.

Another beneficiary living with ten unemployed persons at her home, Elizabeth Klim (60), said that she has been facing difficult times every January and the food items will help them get through January worries.

I am speechless. I have many mouths to feed. I am thankful that I am part of the beneficiaries. God will bless Dawids for coming to rescue us. Who in Khorixas would have come to our house just like that and donated food? May God bless him, said Klim.

Lydia Kordom (75) said that God has seen her struggle.

He truly will be blessed. I have been struggling and I am sure this food will help my household survive this month. I was praying that somebody helps me at least with food yesterday, my prayers are answered, she said.

Three unemployed residents aged between 44 and 47 also benefited. Donated items include 10 Kg Rice, 10kg Maize meal, 2 litter cooking oil, 5kg Sugar, 10 Kg flour.

