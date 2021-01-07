The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Thursday revealed that a 38-year-old man from Khorixas, whom they had reported as dead on New Year’s Day, had indeed not died after being stabbed, but was still hospitalised and in a stable condition.

Arnold Eiseb, who was reported to have succumbed to injuries after allegedly falling on two empty bottles of beer on 01 January, is still alive and in a stable condition. The police at Khorixas however suspect foul play in the matter and are investigating a case of attempted murder.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, NamPol Spokesperson, Kauna Shikwambi, said the reporting that the victim succumbed to injuries was an error made by the communications office at NamPol.

“It is a typing error. It was supposed to be attempted murder and not murder as reported and I would like to apologies for that,” Shikwambi said.

When contact for comment on whether any arrests were made in the matter, acting station commander at the Khorixas Police Station, Inspector Paul Gaoseb said; ‘No. No suspects were arrested yet in the matter, however, the investigation officers are also waiting on the victim to be released from the hospital. We have opened a docket for attempted murder in this case.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency