Khorixas Mayor has vowed to prioritise the employment of young people at the newly constructed mall and at the construction of the Kunene Vocational Training Centre this year

Khorixas Mayor Cleophas Tjunduwa has vowed to prioritise the employment of young people at the newly constructed mall and at the construction of the Kunene Vocational Training Centre (VTC), this year.

The first phase of the construction of the VTC is expected to commence in April this year.

Tjunduwa in an interview with Nampa yesterday said that the Khorixas Town Council will strategize and involve all stakeholders to give employment opportunities to the youth and the unemployed people living in surrounding farms.

Tjunduwa raised a concern that youth unemployment at the town is a serious matter and that council management has to make sure that preference is given to the inhabitants, when it comes to employment opportunities.

Khorixas has a population of about 17 000 inhabitants with approximately 70 per cent unemployed youths.

