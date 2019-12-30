Khorixas murder accused denied bail

A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Arnold Gamseb was denied bail when he made the first court appearance in the Khorixas Magistrates court today.

Gamseb that faces charges of Murder, read with Domestic Violence Act 2008, allegedly stabbed Sylvia Gorases to death with a knife in the neck on the 24th December at her house.

The state reasoned that it would not be in public interest to grant the accused bail and that he could also interfere with the ongoing police investigations and might commit the same crime.

The state further stated that it was not the first time that Gamseb has committed serious crimes and that he was out on bail for rape.

His case was postponed to 3rd March 2020 for further police investigation and formal bail application.

Magistrate Sean Nangombe presided over the case while public prosecutor Penda Hamunyela represented the state.

Source: Namibia Press Agency