The Khorixas Town Council has reallocated 70 unclaimed residential erven to new applicants who have been on the waiting list for the past five years.

Applicants who were approved for the erven failed to contact the council, prompting the council to take the necessary steps, planning officer at the Khorixas Town Council, Sieglinde Wetha told Nampa upon inquiry yesterday.

They have not paid the council or come in to make arrangements for the past five years. The council took the decision towards the end of last year to allocate these erven to people who are on the waiting list. We have used every means of communication to get the people to come in and discuss the way forward, but they did not, she said.

Wetha added that the council has added has over 100 applicants to the waiting list for erven.

She said the council is aware of the dire need for erven in Khorixas and is planning to accommodate every applicant.

There are erven that have not yet been serviced. We will allocate the erven once they are serviced in the coming months, most probably after Independence. The council also faces challenges such as the approval of the ministry to allocate erven to applicants. It is a lengthy process, she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency