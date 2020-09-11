Khorixas Town Council prioritises provision of toilets for Donkerhoek

The Khorixas Town Council has prioritised the provision of toilets to residents of the town’s Donkerhoek informal settlement for the 2020/21 financial year.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, Khorixas Town Council Chief Executive Officer Andreas /Howoseb said as part of its capital projects for the 2020/21 financial year, the council has set aside N.dollars 4 million for a number of projects, including the provision of toilets in Donkerhoek, where residents currently make use of the bush when nature calls.

Other projects include the upgrading of roads in the informal settlement and installation of pre-paid water meters, as well as the electrification of Extension 7.

/Howoseb said the first priority will be the planning of the sewerage system for toilets in Donkerhork.

“The council has realised the need to bring services closer to the people in the informal settlement. We would like to advise the residents to be patient as we have heard their call and will attend to it,” he said.

A resident of Donkerhoek, Romeo Namaseb, said it is a move in the right direction as the facilities are long overdue.

“We have been fighting for toilets for years, but until now we have not heard anything. We are waiting on the council to build toilets for us because it is dangerous for everyone living here to go into the bushes at night,” he said.

Donkerhoek informal settlement has about 5 000 inhabitants and has been in existence since Namibia gained its independence in 1990.

Source: Namibia Press Agency