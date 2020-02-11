Khorixas Town Council updating unemployment database

The Khorixas Town Council is in the process of updating its unemployment database focusing on unemployed youths in the north western-town.

The process is being conducted in conjunction with the mayor's office to prioritise youth employment in the upcoming project, chief executive officers, Andreas /Howoseb told Nampa upon inquiry on Tuesday.

The council is busy updating its job seekers database with the last statistics especially the unemployed youths. We are aiming at fighting youth employment at the town by giving preference for employment to the youths. The database will enable the council and the mayor's office to have a record of unemployed youths to prioritise youth employment at ongoing projects this year, he said.

/Howoseb added that the construction of a lodge in the town's jurisdictions has started earlier this month the council is busy communicating with the contractors contracted by the owners of the lodge to priorities employment of local unemployed youths.

The owners went through all statutory requirements to reach the first stage of construction including employing youths.

The council was involved in all the application processes from applications, presentations publications, and ministerial approval. There is a good working relationship between the council and the investors. Approximately 20 inhabitants will be employed at the initial stage of construction, said /Howoseb.

/Howoseb added that the objective is that the lodge doors will be opened in the second quarter of this year before November.

This is not only done for the lodge development but also for developments such as the Kunene Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) construction that is in the pipeline.

The Central Procurement Board place an advertisement for the construction of the KVTC in December and a site meeting of contractors was held on 21 January.

Contractors were briefed on terms and requirements in terms of bid document for the project. What is very encouraging is that it will be a hundred percent Namibian contractors project. Secondly, that material will be sourced locally unless if it is specialised and skilled labour is not available locally. The same goes for the material to be used for the construction phase, he said.

The bulk infrastructure for water and sewer reticulation was already constructed during the last two years.

