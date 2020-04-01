King Tee Dee’ drunk driving case awaits lab results

The case of local Kwaito artist Martin Morocky who was arrested by the Police in December last year (2019) for allegedly driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, is now awaiting the results of the laboratory examination.

Morocky, also popularly known as ‘King Tee Dee’ made his second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Katutura on Tuesday morning and his alleged drunk and driving case was postponed to 30 July 2020 to allow the police investigating team enough time to obtain the results of the laboratory examination from the National Forensic Laboratory Institute.

Today’s (Wednesday) postponement of the case to 30 July 2020 was made a final remand by Windhoek Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo for the police investigating team to obtain the results of the laboratory examination and bring them to court.

Furthermore, Morocky’s bail of N.dollars 8000 was also extended until his next court appearance on 30 July 2020.

Public Prosecutor Latoya Mukumo Tuaundamuje appeared for the State today while privately-instructed defence lawyer Sampson Enkali represented the arrested artist.

The musician was arrested on the night of 14 December 2019, when he allegedly collided with another vehicle along Windhoek’s Otjomuise Road and hit a Volkswagen (VW) Polo sedan close to the Ramatex premises.

Morocky was allegedly drunk while the other driver was sober, at the time of the incident.

No serious injuries were reported, but minor injuries were sustained by those who were in the Polo sedan.

Source: Namibia Press Agency