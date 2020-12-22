Koës, Aroab and Stampriet re-run elections to take place next year: ECN

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Tuesday announced that it will only conduct elections for the Koës, Aroab and Stampriet Local Authorities and Mariental Rural Constituency early next year.

In late November, the ECN brought an application in the Windhoek High Court to have the ballots cast and the elections held on 25 November in the Koës, Aroab and Stampriet Local Authorities and Mariental Rural Constituency declared null and void after they picked up that some polling stations closed early and that wrong ballot papers were issued at others.

Earlier this month the High Court ordered that a re-run of elections should take place at local authorities and the constituency after irregularities were picked up there.

In a statement availed to the media on Tuesday, ECN said following the ruling, it was obligated to conduct fresh polls in those local authorities and constituency respectively.

The statement said the commission will not conduct the elections due to the impending festive season.

“Voters in these respective localities and constituency may travel to various destinations to join friends and family for the festive season. As a result, it would not be prudent to hold elections at a time when the rest of the country is preparing for festive celebrations,” said the statement.

The statement further said the ECN will not have sufficient time at this juncture to effectively conduct voter and civic education in the affected areas and to also to put in place the requisite logistical preparations for the elections.

“The nation will be informed immediately in the new year on a date when the new elections will be conducted,” added the statement.

Source: Namibia Press Agency