Kondjashili, Haitope continue Street Mile dominance

Kephas Kondjashili claimed his fifth consecutive Erongo Power Save Omaruru Street Mile title after beating a star-studded field in a time of four minutes, 32.4 seconds (04:32.04s) on Saturday.

The Namibian Police Force runner came first ahead of Navachab half marathon winner Paulus Daniel of Namibia Correctional Service (NCS), who clocked 04:34.03s ahead of third-placed teammate Thomas Reinhold, who clocked 04:34.05s.

This was the ninth edition of the Omaruru Street Mile race, which sees runners compete over 1.6 kilometres.

The race took place in cloudy, cool weather and saw a total of 1 296 athletes participate, including runners from Orapa Athletics Club from Botswana, whose top elite runner Matshiwa Raokgwatile came seventh.

Kondjashili led from start to finish, breaking away from the pack with 300 meters left to win the race comfortably.

In the women’s race, NamPol’s Lavinia Haitope claimed top honours as she eased home in a time of 04:51.40s ahead of Oshana’s Angela Tulika, who clocked 05:03.02s.

This was the third time in a row that Haitope has won this race following her victories in 2018 and 2019.

The race was making a return after being absent for two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Third place went to NCS’ Indileni Mweshamakenga who had a time of 05:52.30s.

Speaking to Nampa at the end of the race, Kondjashili said the race was competitive as the line-up was strong and everyone wanted to win.

“The guys made it difficult for me to win my fifth title. Next year, I might not participate because I have dominated this race a lot,” he said.

Haitope said the race was easy for her as she was comfortable from start to finish.

“It was training for me as I am preparing for the All Africa Games next year. The weather was good and made racing enjoyable. This was my last race of the season, I will take a break and start my fitness training next month,” she said.

There were prizes for the top seven in both the male and female categories. The winners walked away with N.dollars 5 000 each, with the runners-up pocketing N.dollars 3 000 and third place receiving N.dollars 1 500.

A total of 10 categories were up for grabs, with Larsen Kasibu winning the junior men’s race and Frans Nyangukweni winning the junior women’s race.

Beata Naigambo won the women’s veterans category and Sakaria Shifotoka won the men’s veterans category.

The masters and primary schools competitions also provided some entertaining competitions.

