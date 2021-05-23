Korvi honoured with “Commonwealth Point of Light Award”

Korvi Rakshand has been honoured with "Commonwealth Point of Light Award" for his exceptional voluntary services helping young people take part in volunteering.

“It is such an honour for me to receive the Commonwealth Point of Light Award. I am earnestly grateful to Her Majesty the Queen as the Head of the Commonwealth for the recognition I have received for my work," he said.

Korvi said it is truly amazing to win such a prestigious award and able to represent the work of our volunteers.

"Our 40,000 volunteers throughout Bangladesh have been doing amazing works to develop their community, this award shows that their hard work and dedication is significant," he said.

Korvi hoped that ‘JAAGO Foundation’ and ‘Volunteer for Bangladesh’ will keep continuing doing amazing work to create a better society and keep inspiring others to join in this great cause.

The Queen has recognized Korvi representing Bangladesh as the 181st Commonwealth Point of Light.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson congratulated Korvi on his outstanding work.

In a message he said, “My warmest congratulations to Korvi Rakshand on his Points of Light award. As I have seen for myself in a Jaago school in a poor community in Dhaka, his contribution to improving access to quality education and efforts to inspire Bangladeshi young people are outstanding."

Dickson said he is delighted that this award further strengthens the British-Bangla ties and the spirit of the Commonwealth in Bangladesh.

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 54 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

The Heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 54 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people.

Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way, said the British High Commission in Dhaka.

Source: United News of Bangladesh