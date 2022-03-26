Kuisebmund expectant mothers applaud ANC services brought closer to them

Expectant mothers in Walvis Bay’s Kuisebmund residential area will no longer need to travel to the Walvis Bay State Hospital, about four kilometres away, to access the necessary antenatal care (ANC).

This, after a diagnostic ultrasound imaging machine was donated to the Kuisebmund Health Centre by the Japanese Embassy. It’s one of 17 such machines provided to various health facilities in the Erongo Region.

Previously, expectant mothers were transferred to the State hospital in order to access the services of the ultrasound machine, which was an inconvenience to some of them.

“I am very grateful that I am now able to access all the services at my local health centre because before, some of us would have to walk to the State hospital when we did not have taxi money and it is tiring,” Hilia Ndahutuka, expressed.

She added that this practice was not only discouraging due to the distance but it was also risky because one never knew what would happen to them while on their way.

Acting Senior Medical Officer for the Walvis Bay State Hospital, Dr Augustu Gawab during a visit to the health centre on Thursday, reiterated that the facility still needs to be improved with the right standard infrastructure as well as staff.

“This would definitely improve the services here so much more and we are minimising the risks involved for expectant mothers who struggled to get to the hospital,” Gawab noted.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Ester Muinjangue during the visit emphasised the importance of maternal, perinatal and newborn health to a person, society and country at large.

“The recently launched ANC guidelines require that women attend eight contact sessions of which an ultrasound examination is required in the early stage of the pregnancy and without any access to this service, many women with complications will not get it done at all,” she noted.

Japanese Ambassador to Namibia Hideaki Harada noted that the donation was done in order to enable health workers to provide quality essential services and equip primary health care facilities and improve maternal and newborn care.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency