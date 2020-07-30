Kunene commits on service delivery to inhabitants: Sheya

The most fundamental reason for the existence of any government is to ensure the provision of housing and land to its people.

This was said by Kunene Governor, Marius Sheya, during his State of the Region Address on Wednesday in Opuwo, adding that being one of the core tasks of local authorities, basic services represent a tangible and direct link between government and the people.

Sheya highlighted some of the successful projects by the region’s local authorities in terms of service provision, noting that among others, the local authority of Kamanjab has installed a water reticulation network in Nuweland informal settlement and Ou-Rab connecting 347 households to the amount of N.dollars 3.9 million.

“A further 181 households in Ou-Rab informal settlement will be connected to the water reticulation network at a cost of N.dollars 4 million by August 2020,” he added.

Kamanjab Village Council is also busy installing pre-paid meters, at a cost of N.dollars 1.2 million and so far, 280 meters have been installed, 70 per cent of the targeted amount.

“Through the Roads Authority, Kamanjab re-gravelled, gravelled roads and repaired potholes on bitumen roads at a cost of N.dollars 800 000 for 18 km.”

Sheya further said the Khorixas council serviced 628 erven in informal settlements, connected water and established roads there at an amount of N.dollars 6 million.

The Outjo local authority is busy with water and sewerage reticulation networks in the informal settlements with 65 per cent completed, at a cost N.dollars 7 million which once completed will connect 600 households benefiting 2 500 people.

In Opuwo, Sheya said 20 houses were constructed in Extension 6 and 27 by the Shack Dwellers Federation, while the council also rolled out electrification projects at Orutjandja informal settlement and Katutura Extension 2 through NORED.

“Opuwo Town Council also extended street lighting in Mbumbijazo Muharukua Street under Road Fund Administration funds and re-gravelled 3.2 km of roads in Otuzemba location,” noted Sheya.

However, the governor said there are some challenges hindering some projects’ development in local authorities, blocking their path to sustainability.

One of these factors is debt collection; the complex nature of debt management and the lack of expertise creating hurdles for local authorities to collect the debt that is owed to them.

Source: Namibia Press Agency