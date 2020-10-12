Kunene elects new leadership for youth forums

New leadership has been elected for the youth forums of the Kunene Region’s seven constituencies.

The acting chairperson of the Kunene Regional Youth Forum, Usko Shivute on Saturday said the regional youth forum was established 12 years ago and new leaders for the constituencies are elected every four years.

The regional restructuring carried out by the Kunene Regional Youth Forum in conjunction with the National Youth Council commenced last week at Khorixas, where four members were elected to assist youth at constituency level.

Norman Nanuseb was elected as the new chairperson of the Khorixas youth forum, deputised by Patience !Hoaes, while Solly Harases was elected administrative secretary and Redney Howoseb as the treasurer.

In the Outjo constituency Barcless Narib was elected as chairperson deputised by Maria Lukas. Desiree So-oabes was elected administrative secretary while Uzenia Limbolius is now the treasurer.

Kamanjab constituency elected Adrie Jantze as their new chairperson to be deputised by Elsie Goagoses, Donatus Muheua was elected administrative secretary while the treasurer position went to Sebastian Tjihero.

In the Opuwo urban constituency Ituhongera Mupia was elected chairperson, Sean Makono as his deputy, Uaurikirua Mbahu as administrative secretary and Fonni Katjingisiua as treasurer.

For Opuwo rural, the chairperson is Kavezuvasana Kavari, Mbenondengu Nderura deputy chairperson, Gloria Mbinge administrative secretary and Kaviho Ndjai, treasurer.

Epupa constituency elected Uaseomuni Utenga as chairperson to be deputised by Rosa Saima. Ngarukue van der Merwe is the new administrative secretary while Ester Uaripi was elected treasurer.

The restructuring process concluded over the weekend at Sesfontein, where Kephas Itaratjike was elected as the chairperson for the constituency’s youth forum, deputised by Outlaw Kasaona. Inovengi Tjiumbua was elected administrative secretary while Uerivera Kasaona is the treasurer.

While addressing the new leadership in the Opuwo urban constituency, Shivute requested the youth to put their political differences aside and work together towards a common goal.

The restructuring process was overseen by Shivute and two officers from the Ministry of Youth.

Shivute further noted that each constituency youth forum will send seven delegates to the Kunene regional youth forum scheduled for 24 October at Kamanjab.

Source: Namibia Press Agency