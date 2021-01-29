The Kunene Football League recently proposed an increase in the number of teams competing in the region’s top-flight league from 12 to 14, regarding this as fundamental for success and a way of increasing the quality of football throughout the region.

KFL vice-chairperson Bolla Nangombe told Nampa this week their proposal is crucial and they are just waiting for the green light from the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

Nangombe said the decision to expand was adopted at the regional KFL extraordinary annual general meeting that was held last weekend in Outjo, where the adaptation of the draft KFL constitution and other resolutions were also introduced.

He said the expansion will provide for teams playing in social leagues within the region and only those that are not affiliated to KFL.

“The executive undertook a decision that will see teams currently playing and registered with their social leagues to qualify for the league via a knockout tournament trial up to the two last standing teams, a decision we believe will be unbiased and welcomed by many,” stated Nangombe.

He urged teams from the northern part of the region to take this opportunity as the general view is teams from Opuwo, Sesfontein and Okanguati are overlooked when it comes to sports development within the region.

He also stated that the meeting adopted new league resolutions on E-connect, a database system that will keep all the league records and also act as a principal tool for teams to register players.

Nangombe further said the league has been successful in the past and they plan to keep striving for transparency and promoting sportsmanship for the betterment of sports in the region.

Commenting on the proposal, Namibia Football Association secretary general Franco Cosmos on Friday told Nampa the NFA is aware of the expansion, noting that the idea behind it was for inclusivity, judging by how the Kunene league was dominated by teams from the southern part of the region in the past.

“The expansion is there to include everyone, we need players from Opuwo and other parts to be part of the league,” he said.

The KFL has only one team from the capital of the region, Opuwo, which is the Namibian Police Force team.

Source: Namibia Press Agency