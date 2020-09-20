Kunene records over 5 000 criminal cases in four years

The Kunene Region recorded 5 669 criminal cases between the 2016/17 and 2019/20 financial years, official statistics show.

The breakdown of the crime figures show that during the 2016/17 financial year, the region recorded 1 601 criminal cases.

The following financial year (FY), the region registered 1 496 cases.

The cases decreased to 1 377 during the 2018/19 FY.

The declining trend in criminal cases is also evident in the 2019/20 FY, during which the region recorded 1 195 cases.

The region’s Namibian Police Force commander, Commissioner James Nderura expressed satisfaction with the declining rates in criminal cases in the region.

The purpose of the crime statistics report is to identify crime trends, hotspots, and worrisome crimes and to inform the police on appropriate crime prevention strategies to deploy.

Stock theft, housebreaking, sale of illicit drugs and gender-based violence are among the most prevalent crimes in the region.

Nderura said he would be able to go to bed at night peacefully if the cases drop to 800 in a given financial period.

“The reduction was possible due to police visibility, various operations such as Namib Desert, Eroku and COVID-19 [state of emergency],” Nderura said when speaking to Nampa exclusively this week.

“Although crime has dropped, we are having a challenge in the Outjo area. In the northern part of Kunene, crime is manageable due to the deployment of sufficient officers from the Kunene mouth to Otjipahuriro,” he said.

In northern Kunene, NamPol has stationed police officers at Sera Cafema, Otjinungua (on the river banks of the Kunene River), Evaja (close to Baines Mountains), between Epupa and Onungurura and Otjimuhaka.

“These members have assisted us with the reduction of crime in our region and also cross-border crime,” he said.

The number one concern in the entire region, the northern and southern part, is stock theft. It is even worse in the northern part of the region where we are having a syndicate,” said Nderura.

He further explained that cross-border theft of large and small livestock between Angola and Namibia remains a concern due to the presence of an organised criminal syndicate.

“It is a huge challenge because there is no fenced border between Angola and Namibia. It is a big challenge and sometimes the water levels are very low, making it easy for people to cross over between the two countries, including criminals.”

The report also provides insight into the number of road crashes and fatalities emanating from the area.

During the 2018/19 FY and 2019/20 FY, the region recorded 236 and 202 road accidents. From these, there were 18 fatalities and 119 injuries in 2018/19 and 10 fatalities and 139 injuries during the subsequent FY.

So far, during the first quarter of 2020/21, the region recorded 78 accidents, four fatalities and 44 injuries.

Source: Namibia Press Agency