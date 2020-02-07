Kunene Regional Council plans to rehabilitate dilapidated roads

The Kunene Regional Council has reiterated that it has put measures in place to rehabilitate and upgrade worn-out roads in the region as strategic plans and assessment has already been done.

The Council said it is aware of numerous roads accidents being caused by dilapidated roads in the region and has therefore developed a Strategic Plan in line with the Government aspirations and direction for sustainable development in the region, to resume rehabilitation and resurfacing of heavily damaged roads which have outlived since independence.

Kunene Regional Council Senior Public Relation Officer, Tulimekondjo Pandeni, told Nampa in an interview on Friday that the Council has undertaken inspection on all worn out roads in the region and are still busy assessing the root and trying to find provisional solution to the problem, However, Pandeni said they cannot construct permanent bridges for now as there are other plans of constructing or tearing up the roads in future.

She added that the public should bear with the council as they are well aware of community safety on decayed roads.

According to Pandeni, all assessment was done, feasibility studies were undertaken so it's now up to the council to give a green light for the project to commence. I cannot say when, as this process also requires a go-ahead from the government, she said.

The Councillor of Epupa constituency, Nguzu Muharukua, echoed Pandeni statement saying that the dilemma has already been identified and valuations are done but however it will take time to find ultimate solutions as such projects require huge capital.

While the council is busy with developmental plans to rehabilitate and construct the said roads, the public should be more vigilant when driving on these roads and avoiding crossing river points, said Muharukua.

Most of the worn-out roads in the regions are caused by heavy rainfall that transforms small stream and rivers into a raging sea of water leading to dangerous floods. Most of our roads are a menace and are dire need to construction to circumvent more lives lost, noted Muharukua.

Source: Namibia Press Agency