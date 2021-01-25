Schools in the Kunene region are well prepared for the reopening of face-to-face learning on Tuesday, Education regional Director Angelina Jantze has said.

Jantze in a recent interview told Nampa that more than 98 per cent of teachers have already reported for duty at their respective schools and the rest who did not report are either on leave or are still going to report for duty soon.

“We have kicked off the year on a high note. We are positive that we will be able to accommodate all the children that are willing to come back for face-to-face learning. As per the set guidelines to curb the possible spread of the pandemic at schools, we as the leaders have made sure that every school has potable water for hand washing, entrance registry as well as tippy taps at every entry and exit points in schools,” she said.

Jantze added that no major problems concerning potable water issues were observed at schools in the whole region as the ministry was busy renovating some schools as well as school hostels in order to comply with the set standards put in place to curb COVID-19.

“We have renovated numerous hostels in the region. We still have some that are under renovation and will be completed in due course. We are sure that by the time the renovations are completed, learners will be accommodated as some learners are coming from rural areas to attend face-to-face learning. Kunene is a remote region,” she said.

Executive Director in the MoEAC Sanet Steenkamp in a recently issued circular setting out guidelines for face-to-face learning said, “We have seen great resilience from our regional offices, teachers, learners, and parents, as well as guardians in dealing with the challenges that we are faced with.”

The education sector has gained valuable experience and better understanding in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and will enter the requisite skills and knowledge to cope with the new complexities, Steenkamp said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency