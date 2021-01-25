Schools in the Kunene region are well prepared for the reopening of face-to-face learning tomorrow, Education regional Director Angelina Jantze has said.

Jantze in a recent interview told Nampa that more than 98 per cent of teachers have already reported for duty at their respective schools and the rest who did not report are either on leave or are still going to report for duty soon.

The region has kicked off the year on a high note and positive that schools in the region will be able to accommodate all the children that are willing to come back for face-to-face learning.

As per the set guidelines to curb the possible spread of the pandemic at schools, the education leaders in the region have made sure that every school has potable water for hand washing, entrance registry as well as tippy taps at every entry and exit points in schools, she said.

Executive Director in the MoEAC Sanet Steenkamp in a recently issued circular setting out guidelines for face-to-face learning said the education sector has gained valuable experience and better understanding in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and will enter the requisite skills and knowledge to cope with the new complexities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency