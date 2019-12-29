Kunene south farmers concerned about effects of late rains on livestock and crops

Farmers in Kunene south has said that late rains expected to be received as from next year could have a devastating effect on livestock and plantations.

Framers said that livestock could die and household plantations for consumptions could be affected negatively, as fewer rains have been received in the southern part on the region over the past two months, farmers told Nampa upon inquiry.

A farmer farming at Smallscregen, Alpheus Awaseb (65) has said that his livestock has still not picked up weight and expected rains could kill them.

I am happy that Namibia will be getting rain but I am afraid that in the process some livestock will have to die because they are too thin. Although we got some rains in the area. One thing that we need to understand in that cattle are more likely to die during the raining season because they are thin on not strong, he stressed.

Awaseb added that some cattle in his kraal are not even to stand on their own and had to be feed fodder that the government has contributed as drought relief.

Manfred Goraseb (71) who owns a garden at a farm, Landes has said that hopes to have a green big garden for household consumption and to generated income is fainting away slowly.

Although we are expecting to a good to fair rains in the region next year. We are not sure whether our plantations will survive. I am selling watermelon, pumpkins and cumbers that I plan in my garden but with late rains, I am not sure if the harvest will be good. What usually happens when the rain is late is winter kills the small plans that have just started growing, he fumed.

Goraseb added that is he is mostly farming with small stock and has already lost some of them during the rains that were received in the past two months.

Another farmer, Gerson Gurirab (75) said that there would be and devastating effects and farmers need to prepare themselves ahead of the expected rains.

Livestock will obviously die, and plantations won't give much for consumptions. We just need to prepare ourselves as farmers that are living in one of the driest regions in the country. I mean ween need to start feeding our cattle in our kraals before the rains come. That way they will gain weight and will be able to survive, he said.

