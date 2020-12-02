Kupembona sworn in as chairperson of Divundu Village Council

The Swapo Party’s Christoph Kupembona was sworn in as chairperson of the Divundu Village Council here on Tuesday.

Kupembona is deputised by Josephine Mayambayi, also from the Swapo Party.

The ordinary members are Alexander Mangundu from Swapo, Ambrosius Kumbwa from the All People’s Party (APP) and Angeline Peturi from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

Kupembona in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude towards his fellow councillors for the trust bestowed upon him to lead council for the next year.

“As a council we pledge that we will continuously improve on the gains that are already made in terms of service delivery,” he said.

Kupembona encouraged residents of Divundu and potential investors to submit developmental input in the form of ideas and proposals to the council for consideration.

“The new council is honest and responsive and we are going to put the needs of the people above anything else. Our commitment throughout this campaign was that a Swapo-led local authority would turn this village around and that we would deliver better services and create jobs,” he said.

He said the task before them will require a corruption-free local authority that is fit for purpose and performs its duties without fear or favour.

Source: Namibia Press Agency