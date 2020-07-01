Kwata Cricket to host coaching course in Kunene

Kwata Cricket, a cricket Namibia’s Development program has announced that it will be hosting a coaching training course in the Kunene region during the month of July.

In a statement availed to Nampa by Kwata Cricket Regional Development Officer in the Kunene region Wilhelm Tuhafeni on Wednesday, said the invitation will for now be limited to only Khorixas, Kamanjab and Otjikondo Primary Schools with the rest of the region to be covered at a later stage.

According to Tuhafeni, the Programme has been highly successful during its implementation years, with cricket players representing Namibia as national players in the different age groups.

The Ashburton Kwata Cricket Course will take place on the 17 to 18 July 2020 from 09h00 to 12h00 in Khorixas and 14h00 to 17h00 in Kamanjab, then on Saturday, the course will be hosted at Otjikondo Primary School at 09h00 to 12h00.

Tuhafeni noted that all teachers teaching junior grades and who are interested in becoming coaches are kindly invited to attend the course by confirming participation with Kwata Cricket Regional Development Office.

Tuhafeni also said that the main purpose of the course is to encourage the growth and development of cricket among children that are 9 – 15 years of age, a group previously largely neglected by Cricket Namibia due to inflexible and traditional coaching methods.

“Kwata Cricket gives young children the opportunity to be exposed to the game of cricket in an engaging way while it also serves as a medium by which children can be introduced to messages and activities focusing on life skills,” added Tuhafeni.

He also added that the coaches will be equipped with various positive skills like teamwork, leadership, respect, discipline, conflict resolution, introspection and organization skills.

Cricket Namibia has been operating in schools in Khomas, Erongo, Omusati, Ohangwena and Oshana region whereby development officers coach learners during P.E periods and after school at the schools, he said.

