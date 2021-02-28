The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) said it is disheartened by the delayed response from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on disasters in the region.

In a statement issued on Sunday, KWRC Senior Public Relations Officer Salomo Tenga said since early February this year over 700 households in the Kapako Constituency have endured flood sufferings after heavy rains.

“This has made the living conditions of the affected inhabitants unbearable,” he said.

Tenga explained that on 10 February a letter was sent to the OPM requesting assistance to find a solution to the situation after three sites were identified for relocation of the affected families.

He said the request looked into any form of assistance including tents, food aid and health support since families are living in flood water with their crop fields razed by the hail storms.

“The OPM acknowledged having received the letter and responded that a team would be in the regions doing nationwide verification and upon that a concrete solution would be implemented across the board,” he stated.

Tenga said a delegation from the OPM visited the affected communities last week and that KWRC communicated their disappointment on the slow response with them as well.

KWRC feels that an emergency matter request to the responsible office has to be treated as urgent to avoid loss of life in the process.

The National Disaster Risk Management Committee in the OPM of which Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa is the chairperson, is mandated to handle all disasters in the country with support from the regional disaster risk management committees.

Simaata told Nampa upon enquiry on Sunday that he is not aware about the situation in the Kapako Constituency and that he did not see any letter from the region.

He said the only phone call he received was from Kavango East Region Governor, Bonny Wakudumo on houses flooded in Rundu.

Simaata said they had a consultation meeting recently and this information was not brought forth.

OPM Executive Director, I-Ben Nashandi said his office received the letter and that the team that just returned from the region are concluding their report over this weekend.

“We are expecting them now to come and give us an update on what they found on the ground,” he said, adding that he would be in the region on Wednesday.

“If there is any urgent release required we would like the regional council to identify the affected communities who need immediate help so that we can attend to them,” Nashandi said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency