KWRC sensitises public on its customer service charter

The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) is conducting public engagements to share information on its customer service charter.

A customer service charter is a document that outlines how an organization promises to work with its customers along with providing insights into how an organization operates.

The initiative, which started on Monday, will end on 18 November and is taking place in all constituencies in the region.

KWRC Senior Public Relations Officer Salomo Tenga told Nampa on Thursday the initiative aims to inform the public on the content of the customer service charter so as to broaden the understanding of all services expected from the council and responsibilities of all directorates within the council.

“It further allows for the public to know what is expected from them in the operations of the council,” he explained.

Tenga said all village development committees (VDC), as well as constituency development committees (CDC), have been informed about this program.

He said the VDC and CDC have been tasked to make sure people attend the engagements as opportunities for discussions around the charter is part of the program.

The customer service charter he noted outlines a number of things such as what the regional council does and its commitment to the public.

Other factors outlined are its service promise and how they can be contacted.

“Through these discussions, we are learning that people know little about the regional council as some members of the public still think they can pay for services such as water at the regional council,” he said.

The PRO said it is important to conduct discussions as the charter is a valuable tool for instilling confidence in customers, demonstrating a competitive edge and promoting a commitment to healthy relationships.

Tenga said the public has thus far shown interest and called on them to frequently conduct such engagements.

Source: Namibia Press Agency