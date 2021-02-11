Staff members from the Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) visited homesteads submerged in water due to heavy rains at Sikondo village on Wednesday, where close to 600 people are affected.

Sikondo village is located 15 kilometres west of Rundu in the Kapako Constituency.

Senior Public Relations Officer of KWRC, Salomo Tenga, who led the group, said the visit is aimed at acquainting themselves with the situation on the ground.

'We are trying by all means to find the best solution to a problem like this, which is to relocate these people for now,' he said.

Tenga said places were identified where the most affected people would be moved to, however KWRC at the moment has no funds.

Council he said started its plan by writing to the Office of the Prime Minister in order for them to engage the relevant authorities to assist the people of Kapako.

'What we need most is tents, food as well as mosquito nets. We have also started to source for support locally,' he said.

Council, he said, is sourcing for whatever they can get now as the situation is dire in order to avoid loss of lives from potential diseases emanating from the water as well as hunger as many lost their food kept in storage.

The headman of Sikondo village, Alfons Kavera, said on Wednesday morning that a hut collapsed on a pregnant woman due to heavy rains while she was sleeping.

Community members, he said, pulled her out, before stating the situation also led to her going into labour.

The headman added that people's sleeping rooms are filled with water, to the extent that they have to use extra bricks to elevate them.

'Those who don't have beds sleep on wet mattresses and blankets everyday as it is hard to dry them.

Mosquitoes are also a problem and water-borne diseases could come from this situation,' he said.

60-year-old Toini Siremo, whose homestead is also affected, said she is unable to cook for her grandchildren and children as even the wood is wet and all the rooms are filled with water.

Meanwhile, Tenga said the Office of the Prime Minister responded to their letter, saying that their request was received and that they are looking into the matter.

Source: Nampa