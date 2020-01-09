Lab test results in Keetmanshoop illicit drug case, not available

Laboratory test results in case of three people who were arrested and charged with possession of illicit drugs in September year last are not yet available.

Andrew Bloedooght, 53, Katrina Bloedooght, 56, and Eben Pienaar, 30, made another court appearance in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Thursday before magistrate Olivia van der Colff.

Van der Colff postponed their case to 17 March 2020 to allow the State to acquire the Laboratory test results.

During their first court appearance on 16 September 2019 all accused persons were denied bail because police investigations were still at a sensitive stage and because it is not in the interest of the administration of justice for bail to be granted.

However on 23 September 2019, all accused persons were granted bail of N.dollars 5 000.

All three accused have acquired the private legal counsel of Percy McNally to represent them.

The State was represented by Marlon Adams.

They were found in possession of 75 full Mandrax tablets, seven half Mandrax tablets and 24 quarter Mandrax tablets worth N.dollars 10 140 on 12 September 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency