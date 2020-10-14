Laboratory results still pending in brutal murder case

The results of the forensic tests conducted in the case of three people arrested in January 2020 in connection with the alleged murder of a nine-year-old girl in Windhoek, are still outstanding.

The body of the deceased, Natalie Chipombo, was found in a skip in Windhoek North.

The accused, 29-year-old Caroline Nkata; her husband Edward Nkata (age not provided), and Rachel Kureva, 38; made another appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, when their child abuse and murder case was postponed to 12 February 2021 for the results of the laboratory tests to be released.

The postponement was made a final remand for the results of the tests to be made available before court, as well as to allow the police to complete the investigations into the matter.

Public Prosecutor Cendric Tubeho Mundia informed the court that the delays in releasing the results of the laboratory tests were mainly caused by budgetary constraints at the National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia, as well as their relocation from their old office building to their new premises.

The postponement of the matter to 12 February 2021 is as per the agreement between Public Prosecutor Mundia and the accused person’s Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht in court.

The three accused persons on Wednesday appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Celma Ndapewa Amadhila.

Caroline’s husband Edward Nkata is believed to be behind the alleged abuse that led to the death of the girl.

The three accused were on Wednesday remanded in custody at the Windhoek Police Station’s holding cells with no option to post bail after the prosecution strongly opposed the granting of bail due to the serious nature of the charges they are facing.

During her first court appearance on 29 January 2020, Caroline Nkata denied any involvement in the matter.

At the time, she informed Magistrate Amadhila that she intends to enter not guilty pleas to the three charges of murder, obstructing the course of justice and violating a dead body because she was not involved in the alleged assaults.

“I did not commit this offence. My husband, Edward Nkata, was the one who beat the child to death,” Caroline Nkata told the court at the time.

She also said she was present when her husband was assaulting the girl until she died at a house in Windhoek North.

“My husband also forced me to accompany him to the nearby service station to buy petrol. My husband further forced me to be present when he was burning the child’s body,” said Caroline Nkata.

Chipombo was allegedly assaulted until her death between 23 and 24 January 2020.

Police earlier told a media briefing that Chipombo was initially assaulted on 20 January 2020. A case of abuse was also reported to local social workers in 2019.

According to police, broken broomsticks and burnt clothes were also found in the skip where the child’s body was found.

