Labour Commissioner’s office inaugurated

Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Utoni Nujoma, on Thursday inaugurated the Labour Commissioner’s head office in Windhoek, which will allow for the effective handling of labour disputes and harmonise labour relations.

The building, which has been operation since 2016, consists of 45 offices, 24 boardrooms, caucus rooms, a conference facility, library and a cafeteria.

He said currently, the country’s labour and employment sector are facing critical challenges relating to job insecurity, income reduction and business decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now re-directed the way of delivering government services, including the need to embrace the fourth industrial revolution as it comes with solutions to some of the new problems.

“COVID-19 further cemented the notion that the future of business enterprises and the future of employment are inseparable. Now, more than ever, workers, employers and governments must work together in new ways to achieve an employment-centered national recovery, geared towards achieving our nation’s Vision 2030,” said Nujoma.

He added that the Labour Commission is a creature of statute and was established under the Labour Act No. 11 of 2007, which exercises and implements the mandatory alternative dispute resolution system.

“The inauguration of this milestone building demonstrates the resolute commitment of Government, not only to facilitate infrastructure investments, but also to ensure a conducive working environment for both government employees and its stakeholders, in this case; the parties to the arbitration tribunals,” explained Nujoma.

He further added that it has been established that portions of the Namibian populace remain unaware of their labour rights and responsibilities, including the location and existence of offices of the Labour Commissioner as a key entity that adjudicates on their rights and responsibilities. Therefore, it is trusted that the building, the extension and all regional labour offices will stand out as a beacon of hope for distraught workers and employers to negotiate mutually acceptable solutions to labour disputes.

At the same occasion, Nujoma also revealed that 8 881 Namibians lost their jobs between April and September 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a stark contrast to the 950 workers who were dismissed by 142 businesses over the same period last year.

He further highlighted that over the same period, the labour commissioner received 2 631 dispute referrals, compared to the 2 640 received over the same period in 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency