Labour Ministry to train government officials on NIEIS portal

The Ministry of Labor, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation (MLIREC) has announced that it will be training officials from the various Government offices/ministries and agencies (OMAs) on the Namibia Integrated Employment Information System (NIEIS).

According to a statement on Thursday, the ministry of labor Industrial relations and employment creation (MLIREC) said the NIEIS training will commence from 01 July 2020 to 30 July 2020 and is set to take place in Windhoek at the Office of the Labor Commissioner Auditorium.

The NIEIS is a statutory database that collects, stores and updates information concerning the names, qualifications and occupations of jobseekers, vacancies in the labour market, as well as specialized skills and qualifications possessed by Namibian citizens and permanent residents, the statement reads.

It further states that it supports and contributes to well-coordinated and managed national employment creation efforts in the country.

“In terms of the Employment Service Act, all Designated Employers (DEs), employers who employ 25 or more employees are required to report vacancies to the Employment Service Bureau (ESB),” it reads.

It also added that only some DEs of private-sector employers and some State institutions have been reporting vacancies to the Bureau, Therefore, to ensure compliance with the above legal requirement by all DEs, the MLIREC decided to conduct the Training.

The objective of the Training is to educate by practical demonstration to DEs on how to operate the System in order to place vacancies on it as well as to recruit job seekers through the system and this, in turn, will assist in achieving the objective of the Act and fast-track recruitment processes, the statement concludes.

Source: Namibia Press Agency