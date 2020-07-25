Lack of opportunities and poor qualities quality interventions hampers ECD: April

Hardap Governor Reverend Salomon Menthos April said lack of opportunities and poor-quality interventions during Early Childhood Development (ECD) can significantly disadvantage young children and reduce their potential for success.

He said this during his State of the Region Address held on Thursday at Mariental’s Persianer Hall.

April emphasised that all inhabitants of Hardap region need to provide the necessary education to the children to break the cycle of poverty and added, giving children a solid foundation in the early years of their education is the best investment that can be made to ensure that they succeed in life.

April reported that 1 929 children were enrolled as at March 2020 in the early childhood programme and that during the period 2015 to 2020 an amount of N.dollars2.7 million was allocated for the construction of three Early Childhood Development Centers in the Hardap Region.

“The construction of the Early Childhood Development Centers will commence during this financial year. The centers will be constructed in Maltahohe, Aranos and Rehoboth,” he said.

He further said there are 61 schools in the region, of which 55 are Government schools and 6 privately subsidised.

“In addition, there are 38 hostels (19 Government and 19 private subsidised), while the total enrolment of learners was 25 722, with 652 teachers amounting to a ratio of about 41 learners per teacher. There is indeed room for improvement to ensure learner centered education, so that there is better personal interaction between teacher and learner,” April said.

April further said most learners come from homes with poor to average socio-economic circumstances, as most parents are from low to average income groups or are unemployed.

“To address the increasing number of learners, we have constructed an additional 35 classrooms at a cost of about N.dollars 11 million, built in Maltahohe, Stampriet, !Goxas, Aranos, Gibeon, Mariental, !Hoaxa!nas, Rehoboth and Schlip. The latter however does not address the actual need for more classrooms,” he added.

April indicated the region is also faced with many challenges which include over exposure and participation of learners to gender based violence and alcohol and drug abuse.

“Sexual exploitation and teenage pregnancy among learners, indiscipline; theft, vandalism, attempted suicide and violence in schools. Poor sanitation, with many schools’ ablution facilities malfunctioning; high school drop-out rates and an increasing number of street kids are amongst the challenges faced,” April noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency