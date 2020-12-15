Land grabbing is a consequence of frustrations due to empty promises: Brinkman

Okahandja’s newly elected mayor, Natasha Brinkman, said that the land grabbing issue by residents is a result of frustrations of empty promises made by previous councilors who failed to act on land delivery.

Brinkman, who is representing the Landless People’s Movement on Okahandja local authority council, made these remarks on Monday in an interview with Nampa.

In August this year, Okahandja town council and Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, made an urgent court application in the Windhoek High Court to issue an eviction order to residents who illegally occupied municipal land at various Okahandja informal settlements such as Eekunde, Eekunde extension 05, Veddersdal extension 01, 02 and 03, Five Rand extensions 03 and 04.

However, Natasha said the issue of land grabbing depicts some fundamental failures of a leadership that had no political will to act on the people’s discontent, had no respect for the needs of the people, but were rather enriching themselves, patronising people and pushing them to the periphery.

‘The question you should ask is not how we will stop land-grabbing but how we will address the plight of the landless. The issue of poverty, landlessness, homelessness and hopelessness are a consequence of greed and unfair distribution of resources that need to be corrected. The days of dishing out land to the few well-connected who continue to build sub-standard housing and sell that at inflated prices are over,” said Brinkman.

She added that one of her first step is to get rid of the “man-made catastrophe” and show that it is possible to stop the mushrooming of shacks for low-cost housing and provide running water, electricity, proper sanitation and healthcare to residents.

“We do not want to see another poor family evicted from vacant land to make way for lustful and greedy estate developers. Councilors must understand from the onset that the electorate expects us to deliver on the promises we made during election campaigns,” explained Brinkman.

When contacted for a comment on Tuesday, former Okahandja Mayor, Johannes Hindjou, challenged Brinkman to provide evidence to the authorities instead of running to the media.

Brinkman replaced Hindjou as Mayor, with the latter having been suspended, along with the other Okahandja councilors, by former Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga for alleged maladministration.

Source: Namibia Press Agency