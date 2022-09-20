The Landless People Movement (LPM) has indicated to seek a court intervention to halt the exploration activities of the envisioned uranium mine in Omaheke region, should the government not yield to their opposing cancellation call with immediate effect.

The proposed mine by a Russian-based company Uranium One Group has raised red flags amongst some parliamentarians and community members, stressing that the mine presents hazardous implications on the headspring aquifer in the areas being explored in the Aminius constituency.

Speaking at a media conference here today, LPM Human Rights Desk, Joyce Muzengua said after consultation with communities inhabiting the land, the party has resolved to take the issue to court should the revocation of the Environmental Protection License (EPL) not take place.

Muzengua stressed that LPM has written letters to the government through the custodian ministry of mines and energy to seek the cancellation of the exploration and prospect clearance certificate, however, proved futile.

She noted that a South African-based company that conducted the environmental risk assessment studies indicated that the uranium mine envisioned is right on top of the aquifer which if mined has long-term side effects to the underground in which the inhabitants of the region depend on for their livelihoods.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency