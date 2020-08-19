Landless People’s Movement Youth League concerned about rise in suicide among Namibian youth

Landless People’s Movement Youth League spokesperson, Hilma Goses said the youth wing has learnt with grave concern of the unusual increase of suicide incidences among young people in Namibia reported in local media recently.

Goses said this in a media statement issued yesterday, reacting to incidents that involved a nine-year-old girl who reportedly committed suicide last week in Walvis Bay, while a 13-year-old boy and 23-year-old woman, both from Swakopmund, were also reported to have committed suicide in the same week.

This rise in the deaths of young people should be a big concern to the Namibian Government and the nation at large.

She urged the Namibian communities to take this matter very seriously as depression is real and the issues that young people face need to be addressed urgently, said Goses.

She said parents, especially in the African culture, have the tendency of not acknowledging, speaking or addressing depression in their houses – preferring not to talk about it and this leads to children suffering in unexpressed misery and despair that affect their emotional wellbeing.

