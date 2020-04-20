The latest preliminary national accounts for 2019 show that Namibia’s economy has experienced four of its worst years since independence, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) Quarterly Economic Review report indicates.

In the report availed to Nampa on Friday, IPPR said that the recent pronouncements by local and international authorities that 2020 will see the resumption of modest growth have now been overtaken by events.

“The coronavirus pandemic will in the short to medium-term at least, severely affect economic performance and put significant strain on Namibia’s public finances which were already in poor shape and efforts to get the economy through the immediate crisis will take precedence over efforts at reform,” the report reads.

It added that Namibia went into the global financial crisis in a relatively strong position from a fiscal and monetary point of view.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth recorded 4.5 per cent in 2015, negative 0.3 per cent in 2016, negative 0.3 per cent in 2017, 0.7 in 2018 and negative 1.1 per cent in 2019, the report shows.

