Lawyer withdraws from Möller murder trial

Windhoek-based defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali, who is representing a key accused person in the alleged murder of Walvis Bay businessman Hans-JörgMöller in 2016, on Monday withdrew from the matter.

Muchali was representing accused number one PanduleniGotlieb, 30, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the alleged armed robbery and other related attacks on Möller at his house in Walvis Bay between 16 and 17 June 2016, leading to the businessman’s death in a hospital a few days later.

Muchali was representing Gotlieb on the instructions of the Justice Ministry’s Directorate of Legal Aid and withdrew from the matter as the trial of this case was scheduled to kick off before High Court Judge Dinah Usiku here on Monday.

The lawyer informed the court that even though Gotlieb has finished perusing the records of the State’s disclosure, the accused person was still unwilling to give the lawyer further instructions on how to proceed with the case.

In the result, Judge Usiku allowed Muchali to withdraw from the matter and in the process gave accused Gotlieb another chance to apply to the Directorate of Legal Aid for a new State-funded lawyer.

The matter was postponed to 21 August 2020 to give Muchali enough time to return the files containing the records of the State’s disclosure to the Directorate of Legal Aid and allow this office to appoint and instruct a new lawyer for the accused.

Gotlieb himself informed the court on Monday that he could not give defence lawyer Muchali further instructions on how to proceed with the matter because he needed more time to consider the instructions, and as such cannot be blamed for the withdrawal of the lawyer.

According to the court, the murder trial has already experienced several postponements in 2018 and 2019.

Gotlieb is charged in the matter alongside 29-year-old David Tashiya; MalakiaShiweda, 28; David Shekundja, 27; and Ally NdapukaHinaivali, 29.

Gotlieb was out on bail for three other murder charges prior to the businessman’s death.

The late Möller was allegedly attacked and shot in the stomach during the armed robbery at his house.

The five accused men are each charged with counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and housebreaking with intent to rob, among other charges.

They remain in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility’s trial-awaiting section since arrest, with no option to post bail.

Defence lawyers MposikengDube, KamwiKalundu, Trevor Brockerhoff and Titus Ipumbu are defending accused Shiweda, Shekundja, Tashiya and Hinaivali.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY