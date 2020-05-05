Lawyer’s battle against LSN and ACC to commence on Thursday

A legal battle between local prominent defence lawyer Sisa Namandje and the Law Society of Namibia (LSN) is expected to kick-off in the High Court here on Thursday (07 May 2020).

Court documents availed to Nampa on Tuesday indicated that the lawyer is being investigated as to whether his local law firm- Sisa Namandje & Co- was allegedly used by certain individuals for the alleged illicit payments linked to the much-publicized Fishrot corruption scandal.

The alleged Fishrot corruption scandal involves a group of six (6) men including two (2) former Cabinet ministers who were all arrested by the Police in November 2019 for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than N.dollars 150 million in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland’s largest fishing companies.

In the expected legal showdown (battle), Namandje is mainly fighting against both the LSN and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in which he wants to clear his name over the alleged accusations that he had allegedly helped exacerbate the alleged Fishrot corruption scandal.

According to court papers, both the LSN and the ACC want the lawyer to open up his books for their ongoing investigations, but he is allegedly not co-operating enough to the satisfaction of the two (2) bodies.

It is reported that Namandje has now sought the assistance of top South African senior counsels- Francois van Zyl and Craig Webster- as well as local Advocate Raymond Heathcote for the legal battle.

