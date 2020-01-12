Leader of the Landless People’s Movement said he is confident that his party will take over four constituencies in the Regional and Local Authority elections slated for later this year

The Leader of the Landless People's Movement (LPM) said he is confident that his party will take over four constituencies in the Regional and Local Authority elections slated for later this year.

Addressing a public meeting at Keetmanshoop yesterday, Bernadus Swartbooi said if LPM wins the by-elections come Wednesday that will open a path for the party to win in other constituencies as well.

Last year, LPM won in four out of the seven constituencies of this region, and if it wins on 15 January and put its person there then it is possible that the party will win in those four constituencies.

In the 2014 Presidential and National Assembly (NA) elections the ruling party, Swapo won all constituencies of Keetmanshoop Urban, Keetmanshoop Rural, Karasburg West, Karasburg East, Oranjemund, Berseba and !Nami#Nus.

In the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections LPM took over the Keetmanshoop Urban, Keetmanshoop Rural, Berseba and Karasburg East constituencies.

Source: Namibia Press Agency