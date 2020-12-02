Learn to do more with less, Geingob tells Defence

President Hage Geingob has called on the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs to learn how to efficiently operate with the ‘insufficient’ funding it gets from the government.

Geingob said this on Wednesday while officiating the Namibian Defence Force change of command parade where Air Marshal, Martin Pinehas was officially handed the power as the new Defence Force Chief. Pinehas takes over from Lieutenant General John Sinvula Mutwa who retired from the force earlier this year.

Geingob in his address noted that due to limited economic resources, the government is unable to give the ministry more funding and as such, the ministry must learn to do more with less.

He added that amidst the changing global geopolitical environment, as well as limited economic resources, the ministry must set the example of discipline, teamwork and nation-building.

“There is no way we cannot supply our army with what they need. But we know the times we are going through. It is not a question of trying to punish our Defence Force, we are all aware and know the conditions that they are going through,” he stated.

Geingob called on the new defence chief to enforce discipline among members of the force and to ensure that State resources are efficiently managed and accounted for at all times.

“I hereby charge you with the constitutional responsibility to make provisions for a balanced structuring of the Defence Force; and to make suitable appointments of members under your command within the prescribed laws, policies, rules and procedures,” he said, adding that Pinehas’ appointment comes at a time when the Defence Force requires transformation and restructuring in line with the principle of inclusivity and ethos of nation-building.

“I believe that you all share that understanding and moving forward, I want to see all of you pulling in one direction, exuding utmost patriotism, displaying peerless discipline and working tirelessly to defend our hard-earned unity, liberty and justice.”

The Head of State expressed confidence that Air Marshal Pinehas, new Chief of the Defence Force, will carry out his duties and responsibilities with vigour, determination, dedication, commitment and will be an excellent military leader among all those under his command.

Source: Namibia Press Agency