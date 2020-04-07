Learners will not attend school physically when schools reopen for the second term but will receive educational materials at home as part of

Learners will not attend school physically when schools reopen for the second term on 20 April, but will receive educational materials at home as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced by the Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, at the COVID-19 information centre here today.

“Learners will not be attending school physically as per the norm, however they will do so from home,” Steenkamp said, adding that the ministry has more than 30 000 teachers who will be trained to give distance lessons to the more than 800 000 learners.

“I should admit it is a challenge for the ministry hence there is a need for collective collaborations from everyone, especially parents and guardians as they will have to assist the pupils,” she noted.

Without details of the modalities of the planned home schooling, she stressed that Namibia is going back to the basics, which will see parents more involved in their children’s education.

Steenkamp also noted that the ministry is exploring two scenarios, the first being home schooling and if that does not work because of its many challenges, learners will have to repeat their current grades in 2021.

She further noted that the ministry is investigating ways to reach learners without access to technology gadgets such as computers and internet access.

Namibian schools closed on 16 March 2020 following the confirmation of the first two COVID-19 cases – the cases now stand at 16.

Source: Namibia Press Agency