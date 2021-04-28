LeddarTech Introduces the Leddar Sight Solid-State Flash LiDAR Sensor for Challenging Environments

LeddarTech launches Leddar™ Sight, a robust, cost-effective 2D solid-state LiDAR sensor.

QUEBEC CITY, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, launches Leddar™ Sight, a robust, cost-effective 2D solid-state LiDAR sensor. This LiDAR is housed in a weatherproof enclosure. It uses flash illumination to deliver continuous, accurate detection and range of objects and obstacles in its entire field of view, without any moving parts. Leddar Sight has been developed to answer the stringent needs of mobility, ITS, and industrial system developers for reliable, durable LiDAR sensing in the most challenging environments.

Unmatched Robustness for the Most Demanding Environments

Based on the Leddar M16 2D flash LiDAR module family’s field-proven reliability, the Leddar Sight leverages a 100% solid-state design for ultimate robustness. Tested for shock and vibration to meet the most demanding commercial and industrial applications requirements, Leddar Sight features a weatherproof casing (IP67/IP69 rated) that resists dust ingress, immersion, and pressurized water streams.

Accelerated Path to Commercial Deployment

The Leddar Sight 2D flash LiDAR provides precise detection and measurement capabilities for indoor applications such as industrial automation and various outdoor applications such as autonomous navigation, obstacle detection, collision avoidance, precision maneuvering, speed enforcement, and automated tolling. Thanks to its robust enclosure, M12 connector, and various FoV options, the sensor can be rapidly integrated into prototypes and used to collect field data for software development and is available in volume today to customers, system integrators, and resellers for commercial deployments.

The Leddar Sight is an ideal LiDAR solution for shuttles, robotaxis, ADVs, commercial trucks, buses, industrial vehicles, mobile robotics, and intelligent transportation systems.

Leddar Sight 2D Solid-State LiDAR Key Features

100% solid-state

400,000 hours MTBF, up to 26X longer than mechanical LiDARs

Meets stringent shock and vibration standards

IP67/IP69 rated, impact-resistant enclosure

High EMC standards

Wide operating temperature range

“This new offering in our 2D flash LiDAR portfolio addresses a critical need expressed by our customers for a reliable, affordable LiDAR sensor that can operate in challenging conditions where shocks, vibrations, water and dust ingress, and wide operating temperature ranges are key concerns,” said Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management from LeddarTech. “Unlike mechanical LiDARs, Leddar Sight uses a proven solid-state flash design which delivers much longer inherent MTBF, and its robust casing makes it field-ready for 24/7 operation in the harshest commercial and industrial settings.”

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 645d13a2-1348-4cb0-bdea- 21f4668ce468